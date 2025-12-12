LETTER: That evil Donald Trump

Nearing the end of the year, let’s review President Donald Trump’s failures.

First is the border: He secured it and didn’t need Congress to do so. OK, how about gasoline and energy prices … way down. Hmm.

Well, how about those rotten ICE and homeland security officials. Oh, they have removed notorious pedophiles, murderers and located 30,000 unaccounted-for minors. But what is really bothersome is the Middle East. Mr. Trump was instrumental in the release of the hostages in Gaza, brokering peace deals between six countries and eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat. How dare he. Then our president had the gall to take on Big Pharma and have them reduce drug prices dramatically. The nerve.

If this cat keeps going like this, the country has a chance.