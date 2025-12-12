57°F
LETTER: That evil Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Don Perry Las Vegas
December 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Nearing the end of the year, let’s review President Donald Trump’s failures.

First is the border: He secured it and didn’t need Congress to do so. OK, how about gasoline and energy prices … way down. Hmm.

Well, how about those rotten ICE and homeland security officials. Oh, they have removed notorious pedophiles, murderers and located 30,000 unaccounted-for minors. But what is really bothersome is the Middle East. Mr. Trump was instrumental in the release of the hostages in Gaza, brokering peace deals between six countries and eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat. How dare he. Then our president had the gall to take on Big Pharma and have them reduce drug prices dramatically. The nerve.

If this cat keeps going like this, the country has a chance.

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

For those of you who may think President Donald Trump is altruistic in his battles against drug trafficking, think again.

George LeMay Las Vegas

The United States should go to the top of the hill and ask Russia to pull out its troops, return all land (plus Crimea) it invaded while killing innocent people and make reparations for the destruction it brought to Ukraine.

Paul R. Mills Las Vegas

I suggest that the change from every sales tax transaction ending with one, two, three or four cents — those pennies that we will not see — be delegated to go toward our national debt.

