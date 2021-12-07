56°F
LETTER: The abuses of indigineous children

Judith M. Morris Las Vegas
December 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thank you for your important article on Nevada’s disgraceful involvement regarding the treatment of indigenous children, i.e. the Stewart Indian School (Sunday Review-Journal). I was slightly aware of this situation on a national level, but your column brought it vividly home directly to Nevada. Both the Review-Journal and Gov. Steve Sisolak have provided important awareness to this disgrace. I look forward to your follow-up articles regarding this subject.

LETTER: Do families separated at the border deserve compensation?
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Some people think that giving money to immigrants who entered this country illegally and were separated from their children is the right thing to do. What about separated families of other lawbreakers?