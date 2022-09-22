82°F
Letters

LETTER: The Aces win

Steve Danning Las Vegas
September 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) in t ...
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) in the first half half of WNBA basketball game action Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

In reference to the Saturday front-page headline “We Champs,” it would seem appropriate to respond to the Las Vegas Aces in the following manner: “I happy for you.”

