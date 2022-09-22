LETTER: The Aces win
But lose the grammar police.
September 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
In reference to the Saturday front-page headline “We Champs,” it would seem appropriate to respond to the Las Vegas Aces in the following manner: “I happy for you.”
