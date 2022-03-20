70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The ACLU of Nevada and school violence

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
March 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Recent events — including the beating client of Nevada ACLU director Athar Haseebullah — seem to indicate there is a growing substratum of individuals in the Clark County public schools who prefer violence to“‘talking about it” and would, in all likelihood, eschew the services of any social worker, psychologist or counselor even if one were available to them 24/7. If this is the case and school police and harsh punishments are the wrong answers, then what is the right answer for such individuals?

In his March 13 Review-Journal commentary, Mr. Haseebullah suggests that school staff — in addition to being teachers or administrators — become “de-escalators” and “restorers” when these instances arise.

But if we view the school system as a microcosm of society, we’d have to concede there will be instances of individuals who will feel societal rules don’t apply to them and will act accordingly. What now? Will we continue to mollycoddle in “perpetrator as victim” mode? Or should we maybe consider that the “harsh punishments” — obviously a bane of the Nevada ACLU — aren’t, in reality, harsh enough?

It would be interesting to ascertain in the beating victim’s case if the victim — and indeed Mr. Haseebullah himself — think a “stern talking to and counseling” would realistically suffice as punishment for a brutal beatdown. Feel free to let us know.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
LETTER: If Joe Biden’s agenda has been so successful …
LETTER: If Joe Biden’s agenda has been so successful …
3
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
4
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
5
Las Vegas officer kicked girlfriend down stairs, police say
Las Vegas officer kicked girlfriend down stairs, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Appeasing Putin
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

U.S. weakness will embolden other nations.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: Nevada should take the nuclear waste
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Imagine: All these states that have stockpiles of spent nuclear material want to give it to us for nothing.

Kevin McMahill (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sheriff candidate gets raw deal
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

One of the cornerstones of the American legal system is that a citizen is considered innocent until proven guilty.