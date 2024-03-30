LETTER: The ‘affordable housing’ ruse

In a March 20 article, the Review-Journal reports that President Joe Biden in his recent visit to Las Vegas brought a theme of affordable housing. He highlighted a comprehensive plan that would invest nearly $260 billion to address the problem. Does this sound familiar?

Sen. Jacky Rosen also has proposed a bill that gives new homebuyers up to $15,000 in a tax credit.

But nowhere do they identify why housing costs are up. They can’t even identify what affordable housing is. All these Democrat — and some Republican — politicians think that all you have to do is spend more money that we don’t have.

They refuse to change their policies that caused the high prices. All President Biden needs to do is look in the mirror. A good example is the new budget. It seems to have no limit on spending or pork. Oh well, nothing like spending “our” money to get re-elected.