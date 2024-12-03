51°F
Letters

LETTER: The Americans greats

A statue of former President Ronald Reagan on the top of United States embassy in Berlin, Germa ...
A statue of former President Ronald Reagan on the top of United States embassy in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
LETTER: The pandemic and free rent
LETTER: Polish pride
The Pentagon in Washington. (AP file photo)
LETTER: Defense Department audit would reveal too much
Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas
December 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

They come along once in a century and are always rare. Washington, Lincoln, Reagan and Trump. Some are good, and they also come along every generation. Their heads are chiseled on Mt. Rushmore, too. Some are awful — they are more common. Carter, Biden — you know them when you see and hear their names.

In any event, thank goodness for the greats and the good ones. They make the difference. Hooray for the founders and framers who gave the country elections every four years — and for the voters who know the difference among the candidates. We’re great because of the greats. Long may they live in our hearts and minds and the annals of American history.

LETTER: The pandemic and free rent
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

Don’t blame Joe Biden and Democrats. The majority of “free” money, to be used however we saw fit, was handed out by Mr. Trump.

LETTER: Polish pride
George Krupiarz Las Vegas

I wonder if an article written about Bach, Mozart or Verdi would also note that they were “European.” Or would it include the specific country they were from?

Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
Bill Rippey Las Vegas

The country is still split and will not change until the far right and far left are not allowed to control the will of the majority that is closer to the middle.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
Joe Stockman Henderson

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
Dorri Siler North Las Vegas

People need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

