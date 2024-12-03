LETTER: The Americans greats

They come along once in a century and are always rare. Washington, Lincoln, Reagan and Trump. Some are good, and they also come along every generation. Their heads are chiseled on Mt. Rushmore, too. Some are awful — they are more common. Carter, Biden — you know them when you see and hear their names.

In any event, thank goodness for the greats and the good ones. They make the difference. Hooray for the founders and framers who gave the country elections every four years — and for the voters who know the difference among the candidates. We’re great because of the greats. Long may they live in our hearts and minds and the annals of American history.