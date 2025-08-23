96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The art of the kneel

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders met for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Free spay services for cats and dogs
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford has been a little too busy
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
Ira Kleiman Hendeson
August 22, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I don’t know what was worse at the Alaska summit, an American president being humiliated by a former KGB agent or the press coverage.

President Donald Trump rolled out a red carpet announcing might makes right, that aggression against democratic sovereign states is acceptable to the United States of America. Mr. Trump welcomed a murderous war criminal as a friend while abandoning an “ally” valiantly holding off a vicious enemy, 10 times its size.

And the press discussed options for Ukraine: ceding as little land as possible, negotiating for “security assurances,” keeping NATO membership possible. Not one story highlighted Mr. Trump’s appeasement with another meaningless deadline passed with no consequences. What happened to his vow of severe consequences without a cease-fire? Now a cease-fire has morphed to a deal for peace, except without consequences.

Not one Republican objected to this appeasement. How many missed deadlines equals a missed red line? The entire Republican Party spoke with one voice at the cowardice and weakness of Barack Obama after he deferred attacking Syria when it used chemical weapons. He allowed Russia to guarantee no further use and Republicans were apoplectic about the loss of American credibility.

Mr. Trump now announces: “It’s up to Zelenskyy.” No. It was up to the president. Stopping the war by bullying Ukraine into submission is not “up to Zelenskyy.” Stopping the war required a consistent policy of increasing military aid to Ukraine and increasing economic harm to Russia, not a state visit. Stopping aggression against democracy used to be America’s historical and strategic policy. That’s been undone by a weak, unprincipled friend of Vladimir Putin.

The art of the kneel.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas

Regarding the article in your Aug. 12 business section about downtown casino owner Derek Stevens replacing table games at one of his properties with “high energy” slot machines: What a crock.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
Mike Edens Las Vegas

If Mr. Jaffe’s goal is to rally readers against partisan gerrymandering, his argument would be far more compelling if it condemned abuses on both sides —especially when the offense in his own backyard is even more blatant.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the RTC’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

MORE STORIES