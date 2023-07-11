93°F
Letters

LETTER: The A’s are a great investment compared to the Clark County public schools

James Auerbach Las Vegas
July 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to those who feel that money spent to bring a major league baseball team to Las Vegas is a misappropriation of funds:

Forty percent of property taxes collected go to the public schools. No amount of money will fix mismanagement. To the contrary, the economic impact realized with the added draw of an MLB team in the area will be a windfall, while the other has proven to be an endless money pit. I know who I’m voting for.

LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas

Mr. Rogers is likely another transplant who didn’t like how things were in California, so he comes here to escape. And now want’s us more like California.

