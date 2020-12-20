42°F
Letters

LETTER: The assault on Nevada’s legislative branch

Knight Allen Las Vegas
December 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)
(David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

It was nice to see Steve Sebelius’s Sunday column on Article 3, Section 1 of the Nevada Constitution (“A separation of powers ruling at long last?”). It’s interesting to note that, for more than 100 years, the legal leadership in Nevada looked at the words of Article 3, Section 1 and ruled they meant exactly what they said.

But starting in the 1970s, the office of attorney general became more and more politicized and AGs started exercising the Humpty Dumpty rule of law, i.e.: Words mean exactly what I want them to mean. Nothing more and nothing less.

If you are in the private sector, how many of the three powers of government do you hold? Unless you are an elected official, none. And that’s the way it must be. Public policy must be made by duly elected members of the private sector, enforced by the executive branch employees and adjudicated by the judiciary.

The assault on the independence of the legislative branch by executive branch insiders needs to “at long last” end.

