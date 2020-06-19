LETTER: The Atlanta incident touches many lives

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yet another needless police killing of a black man is perpetrated for the simple act of disobeying a lawful order.

No, the police action in Atlanta did not require deadly force. This does not render the suspect any less dead. This does not render a Wendy’s restaurant any less burned to the ground or its employees any less unemployed.

This does not prevent the loss of a police officer’s career and possibly his incarceration for a significant portion of his life. This does not end the storied career of an accomplished police chief who climbed the ladder to success in law enforcement only to see it all tumble amid an inane minutiae of bad decisions.

This does not console the family of a man who was tragically snatched from society for running from the police.

What is it all worth? How many lives did this confrontation effect?

People need to start being accountable for their actions and accept the consequences, dire as they may be.