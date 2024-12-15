54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The attack on institutional housing investors

More Stories
LETTER: Get rid of the Las Vegas HOV lanes
AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File
LETTER: Biden tries to undermine Trump’s border policies
AP Photo/Fernando Llano
LETTER: Donald Trump loses to Barack Obama on deportations
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Keep an eye on Nevada’s ‘bipartisan’ Democrats
John M. McGrail Las Vegas
December 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The Friday Review-Journal editorial criticizing state Sen. Dina Neal’s proposal for reducing the cost of single-family housing by restricting corporate buyers is justified, but it does not go far enough in pointing out the danger of fiddling with the free market.

Statistica reports that there are more than 90 million single-family units (homes and condos) in the United States, and the recent average sales price is almost $450,000. That means the total value of these single-family units is about $40 trillion (with a T). Let’s say Ms. Neal and her ilk in other states are successful in driving down the value of homes by as little as 10 percent nationwide. The would be $4 trillion in homeowner equity wiped out nationwide.

Both homeowners and home lenders would be seriously impacted. The financial repercussions, bankruptcies, defaults and foreclosures that would result are unforeseeable and could lead to another real estate crash with trillion-dollar bailouts, similar to 2008.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Fernando Llano
LETTER: Donald Trump loses to Barack Obama on deportations
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

There has been no mention that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: The birthright citizen debate
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

MORE STORIES