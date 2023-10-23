73°F
Letters

LETTER: The aura of Donald Trump

Donna Sweere Henderson
October 22, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In response to Elaine Harman’s Oct. 9 letter on Donald Trump’s so-called “crimes”: I submit that she and the apparatus of the ruling left were so traumatized by 2016, that they do not, will not and cannot grasp the transcendent phenomenon of America First.

During Mr. Trump’s presidency, America was safer, financially prosperous (for all), civilized, sovereign, family oriented, transparent and free. He is no longer just a human who can be annihilated with propaganda. He has become a larger-than-life symbol of faith-based values and constitutional protections as well as a representative of the stable backbone of America.

Every effort to diminish Mr. Trump reminds us that we are being tormented, hated and abused by an elite cabal of power-mongers who hate us and despise America. You have given us an invincible martyr. Every bogus nail you hammer strengthens the symbol.

