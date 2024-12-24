LETTER: The Badlands settlement

In response to the city of Las Vegas’ proposed Badlands settlement (Dec. 19 Review-Journal):

Only a government entity could make such a deal and be happy with it. The citizens of Las Vegas are out $286 million. All the arguing and suing that has taken place was for naught. The question is: Just why did the city object to a property owner using his property the way he wanted?

Politicians have way too much to say about what the citizenry does. This won’t stop until those who vote do their homework and quit voting in politicians because of name recognition or party affiliation and start voting for people who know what they are doing.