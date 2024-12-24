50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The Badlands settlement

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Electors and ‘fake’ electors
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Let’s make Social Security fair again
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Liberal hypocrisy on gun control
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democrats vow to obstruct the Trump administration
Al Garth Las Vegas
December 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to the city of Las Vegas’ proposed Badlands settlement (Dec. 19 Review-Journal):

Only a government entity could make such a deal and be happy with it. The citizens of Las Vegas are out $286 million. All the arguing and suing that has taken place was for naught. The question is: Just why did the city object to a property owner using his property the way he wanted?

Politicians have way too much to say about what the citizenry does. This won’t stop until those who vote do their homework and quit voting in politicians because of name recognition or party affiliation and start voting for people who know what they are doing.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democrats vow to obstruct the Trump administration
John Turzer Henderson

Democrats are showing their true colors by not losing with grace and character, understanding why they lost and taking steps within the party to improve their image and actions.

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: UNLV’s great football season
David A. Meckley Las Vegas

Two UNLV coaches fail to finish the job with the players with two weeks remaining in the season.

MORE STORIES