LETTER: The Bail Project helps felon go free

In response to your Thursday article about the three-time convicted felon who is accused of walking into ShangHai Taste restaurant and gunning down a waiter in an attempted robbery:

The story notes that, six days previously, a nonprofit named The Bail Project posted $3,000 bail for him. This organization believes cash bail should be eliminated. Seeing as how members of The Bail Project see fit to put dangerous felons on the streets of Las Vegas, perhaps they should also pay the medical bills of the victims of those they set free.

That waiter is in intensive care in a hospital, fighting for his life. The bills must be enormous. He’s there because The Bail Project put a man on the streets who apparently has no intention of working — unlike his victim, who was just trying to make a living. How about it, Bail Project? Who’s more worthy of your generosity, convicted felons or law-abiding, hard-working victims of those felons you set free?