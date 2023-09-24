73°F
Letters

LETTER: The barbarians are at the gate

Dawn Braghetta Las Vegas
September 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
What has happened to dressing appropriately for work? I was so disappointed when I read the Wednesday article about the U.S. Senate not enforcing a dress code on the Senate floor. This is disrespectful to the position to which they have been elected, as well as to the constituents they represent.

I can’t believe there is even a need for a dress code. It seems to me that senators should be proud to put on a suit and tie or an appropriate business dress to represent their country. What kind of an example does it set when our national leaders won’t even make the effort to look presentable?

