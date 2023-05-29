83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The Beltway debt drams

Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
May 28, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Just about every media outlet was clutching its pearls over the possibility of default. Pundits on both sides spent countless hours reminding us of the horrors we may face if Congress and the president didn’t reach an agreement before Janet Yellen’s deadline. This exercise was really just a waste of time and something to fill slots in the news cycle.

There is an old axiom about Washington: Nothing happens until it has to. The drama that played out was just like all the rest: both houses and the president posturing, and a compliant media ratcheting up the suspense. This continued for weeks, but a deal got done. It doesn’t have to be this way, but our elected officials are more concerned with their careers than their constituents.

Just wait a few more years as Social Security nears bankruptcy. Then you’ll really see a show.

MOST READ
1
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
2
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
3
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has pushed the envelope
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has pushed the envelope
5
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama, right, shakes hands with the crowd at Cox Pavilion after a rally ...
LETTER: The GOP and the national debt
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The debt was about $10 trillion after Bush the younger. Mr. Obama doubled it to $20 trillion.

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
George Mozingo Henderson

No, these are intentional felony violations of the FISA laws. Felony prosecutions are warranted.

FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the ...
LETTER: Durham report turns up nothing
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

FBI agents and officials are human beings. If there is any benefit to this report, it is in identifying procedures that may need tweaking.

More stories
More water, more people at Lake Mead this Memorial Day weekend
More water, more people at Lake Mead this Memorial Day weekend
Katy Perry, Viva Vision play for thousands in downtown Vegas
Katy Perry, Viva Vision play for thousands in downtown Vegas
Pajaree Anannarukarn outlasts Linn Grant in LPGA semifinal match
Pajaree Anannarukarn outlasts Linn Grant in LPGA semifinal match
Pajaree Anannarukarn wins Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play
Pajaree Anannarukarn wins Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play
Sweat, beer and Bad Religion: Punk Rock Bowling begins
Sweat, beer and Bad Religion: Punk Rock Bowling begins
Hill: Knights’ Adin Hill changes narrative, expectations
Hill: Knights’ Adin Hill changes narrative, expectations