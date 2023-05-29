LETTER: The Beltway debt drams

There is an old axiom about Washington: Nothing happens until it has to.

Just about every media outlet was clutching its pearls over the possibility of default. Pundits on both sides spent countless hours reminding us of the horrors we may face if Congress and the president didn’t reach an agreement before Janet Yellen’s deadline. This exercise was really just a waste of time and something to fill slots in the news cycle.

The drama that played out was just like all the rest: both houses and the president posturing, and a compliant media ratcheting up the suspense. This continued for weeks, but a deal got done. It doesn't have to be this way, but our elected officials are more concerned with their careers than their constituents.

Just wait a few more years as Social Security nears bankruptcy. Then you’ll really see a show.