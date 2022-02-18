LETTER: The best Super Bowl ad was …

(Getty Images)

Well, the Super Bowl is over and, along with the game, we were treated to many innovative commercials. But in my opinion, the best one I watched was produced by two locals.

If you missed the Lerner and Rowe commercial, probably seen only in our local market, please try to see it. It is a great spoof in which the two attorneys, dressed as you usually see them in their ads, take off running after an ambulance. Too, too, funny.