LETTER: The best Super Bowl ad was …
Local spot poked fun at ambulance chasers.
Well, the Super Bowl is over and, along with the game, we were treated to many innovative commercials. But in my opinion, the best one I watched was produced by two locals.
If you missed the Lerner and Rowe commercial, probably seen only in our local market, please try to see it. It is a great spoof in which the two attorneys, dressed as you usually see them in their ads, take off running after an ambulance. Too, too, funny.