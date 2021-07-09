LETTER: The Bible as a book of parables

In response to Mark Wolfson’s Monday letter to the editor in which he identifies the Bible as a book of parables: He’s correct. Jesus often communicated spiritual principles to his listeners by use of parables. But the Bible is also the book of truth.

There are certain human behaviors — dealing with sexuality and otherwise — that God addresses in the Bible as “an abomination.” Whether we choose to adhere to what is written in the word of God is a matter of choice. In fact, the Bible, itself, frequently invites its readers to freely choose to follow its directives.

I respectfully would say to Mr. Wolfson that this “4,000 year-old book of parables” will remain long after you and I are dust.