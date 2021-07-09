106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: The Bible as a book of parables

Bill Walker Las Vegas
July 8, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to Mark Wolfson’s Monday letter to the editor in which he identifies the Bible as a book of parables: He’s correct. Jesus often communicated spiritual principles to his listeners by use of parables. But the Bible is also the book of truth.

There are certain human behaviors — dealing with sexuality and otherwise — that God addresses in the Bible as “an abomination.” Whether we choose to adhere to what is written in the word of God is a matter of choice. In fact, the Bible, itself, frequently invites its readers to freely choose to follow its directives.

I respectfully would say to Mr. Wolfson that this “4,000 year-old book of parables” will remain long after you and I are dust.

MOST READ
1
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
2
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
3
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
4
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
5
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST