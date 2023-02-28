LETTER: The Bible, God and Democrats

(Getty Images)

Wow. Matthew Maseratti has read the Bible cover to cover (Thursday letter to the editor). He should read it again. This time, don’t miss the stories about slavery. Many of the major players in the Bible were slave owners and/or slaves themselves.

Then reread it again, this time paying attention to the many battles fought using swords, spears, bow and arrows. Weapons of the period. There’s even one about a guy who used a sling to defend himself against a larger enemy. As for God being a Democrat … no, that would be Judas, as he sold out to the enemy for pieces of silver. But in today’s standard, it would be for power.