LETTER: The Biden administration and Bizarro World

Pete Buttigieg (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As someone who suffered the aftereffects of the 9/11 attacks and was told there was no danger when I entered the area, I empathize with the people of East Palestine, Ohio. The fumes that are emanating from this disaster are killing wildlife and there are numerous carcinogens that can cause cancer in humans. This reflects horribly on the Biden administration.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg ignored the disaster and was instead worried about too many whites in the construction sector. The entire administration seems like Bizarro World. The head of homeland security pretends millions of illegals aren’t crossing the border, and Mr. Buttigieg worries about everything but infrastructure and transportation.

East Palestine is not the only city in danger as the toxic fumes spread. This should be major news, but because it makes Biden look bad … let’s just forget about it.