LETTER: The Biden family B movie

It has all the makings of a B movie. The main character is trying to make some fast cash. He’s shady but has the connection. In the brightly lit hotel suite, our main character has assembled his potential clients. They want assurances of our main characte’rs connection and power. A simple phone call on a speakerphone, no need for the connection to say anything relevant. The call is to demonstrate that our main character has the connection, and that the connection is real.

That narrative would make for a poor movie, but the fact that these calls took place with our current president and his son are a testament to the Biden corruption. President Joe Biden has lied to this country. An impeachment inquiry will make all of Mr. Biden’s financials available, including the off-shore accounts. The Democrats demanded Donald Trump’s financials. I think it would be fair play to demand Mr. Biden’s.