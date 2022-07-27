91°F
LETTER: The Biden fist-bump

James Ford Las Vegas
July 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I would like to share several comments on Michael Ramirez’s recent editorial cartoon featuring the Biden fist bump with a Saudi leader’s bloody fist.

The Saudis have a less-than-stellar history of protecting or providing human rights. Even so, they have oil and help keep down the threat of terrorism in the area, both of which we need.

My real concern is the trips that Donald Trump made as president to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un. These two leaders run countries that share many of the same traits in the area of human rights as the Saudis. Critics of the leaders can go to jail or be killed. During these visits, I remember pictures of hand shakes and maybe a hug or two. In both cases, Mr. Trump expressed his trust in these two leaders to cooperate on lessening world tensions.

I never saw a word (or cartoon) criticizing Mr. Trump for these visits. President Biden may not get anything for the United States from his visit to the Saudis, but we know what we got from the former president’s trips to Russia and North Korea: war from one and constant threats from the other.

