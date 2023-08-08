LETTER: The Big Guy and The Donald should both step aside

Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As a 79-year-old senior citizen who believes in the USA, I think the best thing for this country would be for Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree not to run in the 2024 presidential election. We need new blood and new ideas for this country.

This would be a win, win for our country. The two would step aside, all the hoopla of our news media would calm down and we could get on with the business of tackling this country’s problems — which are many.