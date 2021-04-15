LETTER: The big picture on local development, water
Do politicians and/or authorizing/licensing agencies ever look at an entire picture?
Two recent Review-Journal headlines: “A pitch for turf removal” and “LV buying frenzy.” What connects, rather does not connect, both articles? Water. The first report deals with water conservation, and the second story does not mention the need for water for these additional new housing developments. Do politicians and/or authorizing/licensing agencies ever look at an entire picture?