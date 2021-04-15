67°F
Letters

LETTER: The big picture on local development, water

Helga Lott Las Vegas
April 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Two recent Review-Journal headlines: “A pitch for turf removal” and “LV buying frenzy.” What connects, rather does not connect, both articles? Water. The first report deals with water conservation, and the second story does not mention the need for water for these additional new housing developments. Do politicians and/or authorizing/licensing agencies ever look at an entire picture?

