LETTER: The Boulder City pet cemetery

In response to your Oct. 24 article about pet cemeteries, specifically in Boulder City. The article reported that, “As documented in the book, the Boulder City animal graveyard was founded in the 1950s by a worker for the Bureau of Reclamation, who also doubled as the town’s unofficial veterinarian.” This person was, in fact, my uncle Marwood A. Doud (M.A.D).

I was born and raised in Boulder City just a couple of houses from my uncle Marwood, his wife Helen and son Roger on Avenue B. He had a small building constructed in his backyard that he used as his animal clinic for those in need of veterinarian services. He also wrote a column in the Boulder City News called “M.A.D. About Dogs,” in which he gave advice to those in need of services for their pets. He, along with friend and Bureau of Reclamation employee Emory Lockette, came up with the idea to start a cemetery for those with pets that have died.

I just wanted to give recognition to uncle Marwood and Emory for caring for the burial of the precious pets that people in Boulder City lost.