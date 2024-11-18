LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

Your Nov. 11 editorial regarding the inflated grades given to many local teachers who are obviously failing was excellent. When you take away the objectivity of the teacher evaluation process and make it subjective, it makes it very hard for the evaluator to give an accurate evaluation.

The supervisors conducting the evaluations are usually intimidated by the one being evaluated. Either the teacher being evaluated will be upset with any negative feedback or the supervisor has a personal friendship with the teacher he or she works with every day and they want to be nice to their friend.

If that many kids in the Clark County School District are failing to “make the grade,” it is a mathematical impossibility for there to be so few failing teachers — unless most of the kids who are failing are all being schooled by the same few teachers.

In the private sector, those who fail to contribute to the bottom line are let go or are pushed out. The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.