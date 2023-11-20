55°F
LETTER: The brutal death of a Rancho High School student

Lavern Barata Las Vegas
November 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson looks at an aerial map of the homicide scene near Rancho High Scho ...
Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson looks at an aerial map of the homicide scene near Rancho High School during a briefing at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Rancho student Jonathan Lewis Jr. died as a result of the Nov. 1 beating. Eight individuals were arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, Metro said, and two more individuals are suspects. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to the killing of the Rancho High School student:

I am so ashamed of what is going on in the Clark County schools. They are not teaching reading, writing and arithmetic to our students anymore. Nor are they teaching them how to be decent citizens. The terrible situation that led to this young man being killed — a young man who will never grow into manhood — is just unbelievable. His family must be devastated.

I can only pray for the youths of our nation and of our wonderful city. God bless us all.

