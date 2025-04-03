LETTER: The buck stops with Donald Trump

In his March 27 letter, Emry Allen writes that President Donald Trump is attempting to use unlimited presidential power in pursuit of his objectives. While that is an overstatement, Mr. Trump is exercising the same powers that every great president - from Washington to Lincoln to Grant to Teddy Roosevelt to FDR to Truman to Kennedy and to Reagan - has used when the situation has called for it. Like Harry Truman said, “The buck stops here.” Unlike his predecessor, Mr. Trump has put the United States back on track to be great again. And unlike with his predecessor, the people of the USA now know they have a leader.