LETTER: The cancel culture floodgates are wide open

(The Associated Press)

Stand back everyone. The floodgates are opening wider and wider.

Thank goodness that someone was wise enough to see the underlying subversiveness of Dr. Seuss. It’s about time that the evil influence fed to our dear innocent children has been exposed. Now that we are finally facing the threat of corrupting characters in the everyday media, let’s go all the way.

Isn’t it disgusting the way that foul tramp “Jane” continues to carry on with Tarzan without the benefit of clergy? Why do we continue to praise the writings of Shakespeare, who created characters such as Shylock, and of Charles Dickens, who created that heartless woman who tortured Oliver Twist and all those poor orphans?

While we are at it, it’s not too late to end the careers of those performers who emulate comedians of the past who used ethnic dialects and had us rolling in the aisles. Sadly, we didn’t know better.

Need I mention George Carlin, that genius, who insulted everybody?

Banning books that have fictitious characters who bother us is only the first disturbing step to banning thoughts that we do not agree with. A wise person said that if we do not study history, we are doomed to repeat it.