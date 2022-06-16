LETTER: The census and LGBTQ concerns

(Getty Images)

The Sunday Associated Press article, “Census seeks $10M for gender question study,” lays out some concerns about the LGBTQ community not being properly represented in the U.S. census count. The main complaint seems to be that there are not enough diverse category options on the form to reflect all the various gender groups. Point taken.

What I have a problem with is the fact that the Census Bureau wants $10 million to “study” how to ask the question on the next census form. That much money to figure out just how to ask the question??

Note to Census Bureau: Just put more categories next to little boxes to check off on the form. Thank you. Please send me $9.9 million for my solution, and I’ll donate it to the food banks.