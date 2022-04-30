75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Letters

LETTER: The challenges of keeping Red Rock graffiti-free

Erin McDermott North Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.
April 29, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett
Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Thank you for making the graffiti damage at Red Rock Canyon front-page news (Saturday Review-Journal). While the coverage heightens public awareness, sadly it often also provides exactly the attention the taggers are seeking. Our public lands have increasingly become a challenge target for taggers, with special attention paid to difficult-to-access and high-value cultural resources and artifacts.

The Back Country Horsemen of Nevada and Cowboy Trail Rides provide the mules and horses to transport the water and graffiti removal chemicals to the defaced sites. Friends of Red Rock Canyon provides the committed volunteers who work in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management to do the difficult and sometimes dangerous work of removing the paint without damaging the precious cultural sites and artifacts beneath the paint. Since 2010, Friends has contributed more than $65,000 (labor and materials) toward graffiti removal.

Our mission is the preservation and conservation of Red Rock Canyon. At 37 years old, it is the nation’s oldest volunteer organization in partnership with the BLM. If anyone has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of parties responsible for graffiti, please contact Red Rock BLM law enforcement immediately.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
3
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
4
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
5
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Let’s make DC a test case for green energy
Sharon Grossman Las Vegas

The administrative bureaucracy in D.C. is always willing to put the onus on the people. Let’s see how it does when it bears the burden.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Las Vegas has become Scam City
R. Burton Las Vegas

I firmly believe that lawyers serving in political positions are very much involved in creating laws that benefit the legal industry.