Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras are questioned by a Border Patrol agent after being smuggled on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas, in 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

I keep reading the term “migrants” in lieu of illegal immigrants. I guess that’s the new accepted word. I always thought of migrants as those folks who enter our country to work the fields and such, but now I guess it’s just every alien.

My question is: How are all these people going to make a living when they arrive here? Don’t they need a green card, or is that automatic when one sneaks into the country?