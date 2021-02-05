LETTER: The check is in the mail

Joe Biden promised $2,000 checks immediately upon being elected president. He lied. Where are these checks?

Joe Biden, left. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Joe Biden promised $2,000 checks immediately upon being elected president. He lied. Where are these checks? Buying votes by promising $2,000 and then not delivering shows a lack of character and honesty.

By the way, I still have not received my $1,200 check promised by Congress, nor have I seen my $600 check promised by Congress. I qualified for all these checks. Politicians are unbelievable corrupt to the core. Nevada politicians are no help, either.