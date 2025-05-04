LETTER: The Clark County Commission and a “discretionary” fund

It was a shock to learn in a recent news report that Clark County commissioners each get a $10 million “discretionary fund” for their districts. Can this be true? April Becker started her new term and found out that her predecessor had turned “his” $9.8 million over to another commissioner? Being a county commissioner must be a cool job. Get elected, and you get $10 million a year to dispense however you see fit? That’s not governance. It’s grift.

The county’s seven commissioners get $70 million to throw out in the coliseum like bread for the masses? If that’s really how it works, it’s time to DOGE the Clark County Commission.