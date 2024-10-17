LETTER: The Clark County School Board is a mess

The financial problems at the Clark County School District and the school board’s proposed solution are typical of all of the past policies instituted by the trustees. The administration makes a mistake, and the teachers and students are asked to pay for it.

If members of the school board had any clue what they were supposed to do, they would target the origin of the problem instead of giving the short stick to the kids and teachers. The board is the root of most of he problems in local education today. If there needed to be a one-word definition for the board, it would have to be “worthless.”