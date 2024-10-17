76°F
Letters

LETTER: The Clark County School Board is a mess

LETTER: In defense of John Lee
LETTER: Trump’s objective is to fleece as many Americans as he can
LETTER: Trump panders with plan to end income taxes on Social Security benefits
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Jim Hayes Las Vegas
October 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The financial problems at the Clark County School District and the school board’s proposed solution are typical of all of the past policies instituted by the trustees. The administration makes a mistake, and the teachers and students are asked to pay for it.

If members of the school board had any clue what they were supposed to do, they would target the origin of the problem instead of giving the short stick to the kids and teachers. The board is the root of most of he problems in local education today. If there needed to be a one-word definition for the board, it would have to be “worthless.”

LETTER: In defense of John Lee
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

LETTER: The Donald Trump way
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

LETTER: More of the same
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Kamala Harris is just Biden lite.

