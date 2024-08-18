LETTER: The Clark County School Board strikes again

What is wrong with the Clark County School District trustees? What sense does it make to put a cap on learning, such as the 4.95 GPA cap they recently imposed (Tuesday Review-Journal)? The higher a student’s GPA, the better chance that student has of getting into a better college.

The reasoning behind the limitation is that there is too much competition when students are trying to better themselves. Do these people not know that life is about competition? When you get a job, if you want to move up like other people, there is competition to do so. They are saying that they are doing this because they want equity. That is utter ignorance. By holding down promising students so that others do not have to work as hard, they hurt students more than help them. If students wish to excel and get a better education, the district should not stand in their way.

This country is going to have nothing but a lot of dummies thanks to dumbing down of America. Imagine if people ran schools this way last century, we would not have had Einstein, the Wright Brothers, Edison and many more. Why? because they might have been capped out at excelling for the sake of equity. If they put a cap on performance during the Olympics there would be no use in having the Olympics. There are so many examples of where people have to be competitive for the betterment of the human race.