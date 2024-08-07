104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The Clark County School District and cellphones

(AP Photo/John Raoux)
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
More Stories
President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
LETTER: No Biden cover-up?
Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images
LETTER: When it’s your time to go …
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
AP Photo/John Raoux, File
LETTER: Government by text?
Mia Tschan Las Vegas
August 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The U.S. surgeon general named social media as one of the greatest contributors to the youth mental health crisis. Cellphones are one of the most prevalent ways for teenagers to get their fix. More must be done to ensure that children and students are limiting their screen time. However, while the Clark County School District’s plan to limit students’ time with phones is admirable, it is the wrong way to solve the issue.

As KTNV-Channel 13 recently reported, district officials are spending nearly $2.6 million on these Velcro, cellular signal-blocking phone pouches for more than 280,000 children. With that kind of money, you’d think they were buying something revolutionary, but the reality is that the pouches are detrimental to student’s physical safety.

At the end of the 2023-24 school year, I was in one class that pilot-tested the pouches, and the loud Velcro contraptions are nothing short of dangerous in the event of a hard lockdown or shelter in place, where silence is crucial. This might be the perfect solution in a perfect world, but we don’t live in a perfect world. As such, the district should stick with hanging pockets in each classroom, which ensures each student puts his or her phone away and doesn’t scramble any signal, thereby keeping students mentally and physically safe.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
LETTER: No Biden cover-up?
Harry Levy North Las Vegas

For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files
LETTER: Las Vegas as Hollywood East
Charles ODonnell Las Vegas

Concerns extend beyond the financial wisdom of film production tax credits.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Democrats and democracy
Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

LETTER: Plea deal in teen’s death a disgrace
Leonard Pendolino Las Vegas

Las Vegas teens are out of control and should be accountable for their crimes. The district attorney should resign.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
recommend 2
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 3
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 4
LETTER: Biden and democracy
recommend 5
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
recommend 6
LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too