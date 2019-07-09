LETTER: The Clark County School District and the dean controversy

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara, left. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

As an educator for nearly 30 years who has taught in all types of school districts — both very large and others quite the opposite — it hurts me deeply that Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is taking such a beating on the dean situation. I have never seen an educational administrator who shows so much empathy and caring for each student — and, apparently, for each teacher, because he is making sure that none of them is unemployed.

To me, if teachers cannot control their classrooms and lack the communication skills necessary to relate to their students, they are in the wrong profession.