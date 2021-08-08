95°F
Letters

LETTER: The Clark County School District burns through cash

Roy Moffett Las Vegas
August 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Tuesday story, “CCSD superintendent defends new grading policy at back-to-school event”: The thing that really caught my eye was the paragraph which stated that Superintendent Jesus Jara “also highlighted a new state law the will allow school districts to issue bonds through 2035 without voter approval (emphasis added) for facility projects.” The district plans to build 13 new schools and renovate 33. I know this must sound strange, but where did this “new law” come from? And what are 13 new schools and 33 renovations going to cost? I can only imagine.

This is outrageous. First, the district is the beneficiary of millions of dollars from the federal government. Second, the mining industry will pay more taxes to fund schools. Third, the teachers union was pushing for a sales tax increase via initiative. And last but not least, 45 percent of my property taxes this year, a 6 percent increase over the prior year, will go toward school maintenance, operations and debt. Where does it all end?

If this continues unabated, I could see a Prop 13 movement take hold to put a stop to this profligate spending at taxpayer expense.

