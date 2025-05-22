82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Letters

LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman

John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Basketball player gets sweetheart deal
Pete Rose's daughter Fawn Rose speaks as Reds Hall of Fame players, left to right, George Foste ...
LETTER: MLB unbans Pete Rose, but what about the steroid guys?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
T. Mayer Las Vegas
May 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I find the recent intra-party attacks on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, just another example of the how hypocritical his party of record is (Saturday editorial). This is the same party that surgically orchestrated the media-wide coverup of the blatantly obvious physical and mental decline of Joe Biden during his term as president. Talk about a demonstration of their values of honesty and integrity.

I cannot validate nor discredit any of the recently published articles regarding Sen. Fetterman’s erratic behaviors, but his political actions of promoting how a true, bipartisan government should behave speaks loudly compared to the balance of the party’s blind allegiance to the previous regime’s failing strategies and initiatives that allowed this great country’s status as a respected world leader to plummet.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits is overdue. And it is totally equitable.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A victim of NV Energy
Lynn Forkos Las Vegas

Many of us have been overcharged for more than two decades and are seniors. I hope that, by the time this is rectified, we haven’t expired.

LETTER: Wisconsin judge goes rogue
Ron Moers Henderson

In all my years as a retired cop with a law degree, I’ve never heard of a statute that allows a judge to aid and abet a defendant trying to escape custody.

MORE STORIES