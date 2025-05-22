LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman

I find the recent intra-party attacks on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, just another example of the how hypocritical his party of record is (Saturday editorial). This is the same party that surgically orchestrated the media-wide coverup of the blatantly obvious physical and mental decline of Joe Biden during his term as president. Talk about a demonstration of their values of honesty and integrity.

I cannot validate nor discredit any of the recently published articles regarding Sen. Fetterman’s erratic behaviors, but his political actions of promoting how a true, bipartisan government should behave speaks loudly compared to the balance of the party’s blind allegiance to the previous regime’s failing strategies and initiatives that allowed this great country’s status as a respected world leader to plummet.