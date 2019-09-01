LETTER: The climate change argument rages on

There is reason for doubt that the incredibly complex process that produces our climate can be controlled by managing this one factor.

Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

In response to Joanne Leovy’s Aug. 25 letter about climate change “deniers”:

I don’t know about the rest of her statistics, but the claim that 97 percent of scientists believe in climate change is fabricated. It has been repeated so often, it has become accepted as fact. It’s true that the vast majority of scientists believe in climate change. But there is significant dissent on whether it’s man-made and can be corrected by efforts to reduce greenhouse gases.

Models predicting doom are projections, not facts, and have not been accurate in the past. The climate “consensus” is driven by politicians who want more power, scientists who need money for research and the media, which are always looking to whip up fear and get attention.

It’s risky financially and professionally for any scientist to dissent. But many are upset that the scientific process has been spurned by a climate change “religion” that brooks no opposing view, even when based on data. There are very well-qualified scientists who do not believe there is proof of man-made climate change.

There is reason for doubt that the incredibly complex process that produces our climate can be controlled by managing this one factor.