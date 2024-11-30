45°F
LETTER: The climate summit charade

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
November 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The hot air from the various representatives bloviating at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit could have inflated the Goodyear blimp. It’s so tiring to listen to these climate activists trying to right the ills of the world by pouring money down the myriad rat holes that make up the climate change agenda.

My guess is that most of these people don’t believe that this fantasy of “the sky is falling thanks to climate change” is even real. But by going along with it, they get their over-bloated studies funded so they can keep milking the climate cash cow. It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

The U.N. summit attendees got together to try to guilt the richer countries into forking over hundreds of billions of dollars to “developing” countries to help them wean off petro energy. The problem is, at this latest meeting the poorer countries were playing the developed countries for fools by demanding four times what the rich guys put on the table. The $300 billion was a pittance. They said $1.3 trillion is what they needed. I don’t blame them for the ask. Why not go for all the gusto?

There is no chance that these countries can cut themselves off from petro use in its many forms anytime soon. And the dirty little secret is they don’t want to, but will gladly take the handout from the misguided fools who make up the U.N. emissaries.

