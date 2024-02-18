LETTER: The Cold Civil War

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

I can hardly believe the Review-Journal printed yet another naive, sappy essay of the “Can’t We All Just Get Along” genre (“What is an American?” Feb. 11). One side in the current Cold Civil War is not interested in any meaningful debate or discussion. It is concerned only with crushing and destroying any opposition.

Common, generally accepted principles and values? Not a chance. Fair and equal justice under the law? Forget about it. Hold fair elections with safeguards against fraud? You must be kidding.

