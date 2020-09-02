86°F
LETTER: The collapse of the Republican Party

Douglas R. Bell Henderson
September 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2020 - 9:18 pm

After the Republican Party goes down to its justified defeat in November, it will be time to pick up the pieces and to create an entirely new political party that focuses on common sense and rational solutions to the nation’s ills. American needs a centrist party that uses the measurement standard of what is in the common good and what represents informed judgment based on science and the facts, not propaganda and falsehoods.

It is time to pass amendments to the Constitution that will establish term limits for our congressional representatives, require a balanced federal budget except in times of actual war and economic disaster, limit citizen access to military weapons, prohibit private corporate donations to our political campaigns and make voting truly accessible to all those over 18 not held in incarceration.

It is worth noting that the Whig Party was once a major party until it was replaced by the Republican Party of Fremont and Lincoln. After the upcoming repudiation of the Republican Party, it will be time to replace the party of President Donald Trump with something new that reflects the goodness of America and the common sense of the American people, reflecting a national consensus, moderation and our collective common ground.

