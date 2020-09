Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

How is it that, according to Tuesday’s Kats! column, 750 people can be at the outdoor Area 15 Annex, but the same rule doesn’t apply to the NASCAR venue? How is it that 60 people (50 percent) can be partying in the portal area indoors, but the same rule doesn’t apply to church services? Oh wait, I guess it’s “Sisolak science.”