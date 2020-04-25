77°F
Letters

LETTER: The coronavirus checks

Ray Ahlbrandt Henderson
April 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I am a retiree and one of the fortunate ones. Between my Social Security and retirement pension, my income is fixed and unchanging. Consequently, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t had a negative effect on my livelihood.

Yet recently I checked my bank account, and I received $1,200 in stimulus money. I have to ask: Why should people such as me actually profit from COVID-19?

I encourage people in a similar situation to give as much of their stimulus money as possible to people who are truly suffering, whether it be through food banks, medical support, charities or to those whose who have lost their jobs.

