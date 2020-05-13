85°F
Letters

LETTER: The coronavirus: We can only hide in our homes for so long

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
May 13, 2020 - 4:33 pm
 

Politicians such as Gov. Steve Sisolak tell us they are guided by “science.” They have committees of “scientists” to help with their decisions. But we all know that, given the same facts, the major parties will likely reach completely opposite conclusions, and they will each vehemently defend their conclusions.

Politics is simply opinion, and science is not what matters.

Regarding the virus, the scientific facts are unchanged from the discovery of the illness. The virus is highly contagious but not particularly deadly. It can’t be contained because of the ease with which it spreads regardless of testing and contact tracing. All the government efforts to mitigate it will only slow the spread. It won’t be stopped until a vaccine is developed or around 70 percent of the public has been exposed and has developed immunity.

President Donald Trump is correct. We must get going again and do the best we can with what we have. There’s not any other choice besides hiding under our collective beds.

