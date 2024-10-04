LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

I recently moved my auto insurance policy to Las Vegas from another state. A new six-month policy was more expensive than my previous policy for an entire year. I read that there are multiple objections to traffic cameras primarily in the name of privacy issues. While I have never been a fan of big government, I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

Perhaps more accountability for drivers who inflate insurance costs through driving behaviors would be appropriate. Because I am a low-risk driver, having had no claims in decades, maybe the ACLU will pay my premiums as they seem to oppose holding anyone individually accountable for their own actions.