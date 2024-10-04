85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas

More Stories
Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: ‘Deadly’ heat in Las Vegas
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: Getting a good laugh
LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Randy Kornfield Henderson
October 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I recently moved my auto insurance policy to Las Vegas from another state. A new six-month policy was more expensive than my previous policy for an entire year. I read that there are multiple objections to traffic cameras primarily in the name of privacy issues. While I have never been a fan of big government, I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

Perhaps more accountability for drivers who inflate insurance costs through driving behaviors would be appropriate. Because I am a low-risk driver, having had no claims in decades, maybe the ACLU will pay my premiums as they seem to oppose holding anyone individually accountable for their own actions.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Gus Bahleda Henderson

Are you a fan of mail-in voting? Be aware that there are changes if Question 7 passes.

The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
John Anastasoff Kingman, Arizona

Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
Edward Allen Las Vegas

I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price?

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

MORE STORIES