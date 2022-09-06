LETTER: The costly boondoggle of ‘free’ COVID tests

Recall earlier this year that President Joe Biden ordered 500 million at-home COVID test kits to be given away for free. For some unexplained reason, about two weeks later he ordered another 500 million. What became of the 1 billion tests, you ask?

The public requested only 350 million. The rest are expired.

I was surprised when we got our three orders that each box had an expiration date very close to the date we received them. The other issue, of course, was that they were all made in China.

The administration now says distribution will cease because there is no money to buy more. Naturally they don’t mention the expiration problem and the billions wasted.

I’m still trying to find out from U.S. Health and Human Services how much you and I paid for those 1 billion tests. I’m guessing $5 or $10 each. So $3.25 billion to $6.5 billion would have been wasted.