Letters

LETTER: The country needs civil debate

Founder and President of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Believe ...
Founder and President of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Believers Summit at the Palm Beach County Civic Center on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)
President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov ...
LETTER: Didn’t you notice Joe Biden?
A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
LETTER: A mistake to write-off tourist concerns
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: My staycation turned into a spendcation
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhi ...
LETTER: Who keeps losing in court
Brenda Beverly Las Vegas
September 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

My heart is sad, as I am sure is the case with most American. I hadn’t listened to Charlie Kirk until recently, even though I am a conservative. He sounded like an admirable man, and he shared his views with kindness and compassion. Why did a cruel killer decide he had the right to shoot and kill him over politics?

It’s OK to disagree with our fellow Americans. That’s what makes our country great. I have had co-workers and bosses who made me grit my teeth in aggravation. My own husband drives me to distraction sometimes. But you talk it out. You work out your differences equitably. Somehow, these lessons are not being taught to gradeschoolers by their families and at school.

Disagree all you want. Tell the other person your thoughts on the issues at hand and agree to disagree. But don’t kill your fellow American because you don’t agree with his or her viewpoints.

